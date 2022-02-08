Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas News Correspondent Jon Decker discusses Russia, Ukraine situation

Watch East Texas News at 5.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Political correspondent Jon Decker joined us from the White House on Monday to talk more about the Russia-Ukraine relations situation.

Will a diplomatic solution to the impasse involving Russia and Ukraine be found? What came out of President Joe Biden’s meeting with his German counterpart, as well as from Macron’s meeting with Vladimir Putin?

Watch the video interview to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

