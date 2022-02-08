Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Grapeland Sandies build on Legacy with 14th straight district title

Grapeland Sandies
Grapeland Sandies(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAPELAND, Texas (KTRE) - The Grapeland Sandies 52-41 win this past Saturday over Centerville clinched the Sandies their 14th straight district championship.

Grapeland is currently ranked #17 in the TABC state-wide rankings with a 24-9 overall record. The Sandies are 10-0 in 20-2A district play as they enter the home stretch before the playoffs.

“No one reaches that point as a singular person so that is an impressive feat for the whole Grapeland community,” head coach Blake Doughty said.”

Grapeland will enter the playoffs as a one-seed and have high expectations after falling just short in last year’s 2A state title game. The road to state is no joke this year for Grapeland. The Sandies are once again in a stacked Region III bracket which includes #3 Douglass, #4 Timpson, #9 Dallardsville Big Sandy, #10 LaPoyner, #13 Martins Mill, #19 Beckville and #21 Frankston.

The Sandies have battled injuries all year. Just six times the team has started their intended starting 5. Throughout all the struggles the team has just nine losses - six of them are to 4A programs and the other three were against ranked 3A and 2A opponents. The team feels strong as everyone is back healthy and ready to .go for the playoffs.

“There is no pressure,” junior Riley Murchison said. “It is about working everyday to get back to where we want to be and hopefully we will come out on top.”

And when it comes to going back to state for the third time since 2017, Doughty does not make that a big point of emphasis right now.

“What we did last year was special and we would love to repeat that but our goal is to be the best version of this team that we can be.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

