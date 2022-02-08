Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
NET Health CEO: New cases of COVID-19 trending downward in East Texas

Deaths, a lagging indicator, still rising
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Blake Holland and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After a significant spike in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant, NET Health CEO George Roberts says new cases are trending downward.

“Last week, hospitalizations started to go down, as well,” he said. “So it seems like we’re kind of on the downward end of this major spike that we’ve seen, so that’s the good news.”

Roberts said about 20 percent of the pandemic’s total number of cases in East Texas happened in January 2022.

Considering the recent statewide plateau, Robert said we’re getting a better look at how omicron wave compared to previous spikes. He explained the number of new cases compared to hospitalizations show omicron didn’t affect most people as badly as previous waves.

“Compared to the hospitalizations, it does kind of show that this was not as virulent as the delta variant was,” he said.

And while cases and hospitalizations are trending in the right direction in Texas, COVID-19 deaths are not quite there. They usually don’t start going down until a few weeks after the peak of hospitalizations, according to state data.

“Fatalities are a lagging indicator,” Roberts said. “So we anticipate that we’ll see that number continue to go up over the next few weeks.”

Roberts continued to urge vaccination, saying East Texas hospitals report a majority of deaths are among unvaccinated people.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

