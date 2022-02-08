Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Players from Texas load Bengals, Rams rosters

By Michael Coleman
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, California (KLTV) - The Big game is here. This year the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams for a chance to win the Lombardi Trophy from Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Sixteen players are on the two rosters that called Texas home during their high school days according to MaxPreps. That is the most by any state, beating out California by three players. One of those players is linebacker Travin Howard from Longview. Howard intercepted the pass that sealed the NFC Championship for the Rams.

Michael Coleman will be bringing reports all week from Los Angeles at 6 p.m. on KLTV and KTRE starting Tuesday night.

