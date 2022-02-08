Red beans and rice by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This red beans and rice is a family favorite that I wanted to share with you all. My dad made this for us when I was growing up, and it still reminds me of those days. It’s a great meal for chilly nights!

Red beans and rice

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil or butter

12 to 16 ounce package andouille sausage

8 ounce piece of ham, diced (or buy pre-diced to save time; look near the bacon and ham slices)

2 15-ounce cans red beans, drained (use kidney beans if you prefer) (to make the meal go further, add an extra can of beans)

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 medium onion, white or yellow, chopped

2 large stalks celery, chopped

two to three cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 1/2 to 2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning, like Tony Chachere’s

1 bay leaf

3 cups chicken stock

Cooked rice (I cooked 1 1/2 cups rice according to package directions.)

Method:

Add olive oil to a Dutch oven or soup pot over medium heat.

When oil is hot, add the vegetables, and stir very frequently until the vegetables begin to soften and the onions go translucent.

Add the garlic, red pepper flakes, tomato paste, cajun seasoning, and stir in.

Add the meats, then stir in the chicken stock and the bay leaf.

Simmer for 20 to 30 minutes, stirring occasionally so the bottom doesn’t scorch.

To serve, either add all the cooked rice to the pan, or put some in a soup bowl and top with a generous portion of the red beans and meats. Sprinkle with hot sauce if you like an extra kick.

Enjoy!

