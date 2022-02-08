Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Retired pope begs forgiveness for ‘grievous fault’ in sex abuse cases, admits no wrongdoing

FILE - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sits in St. Peter's Basilica as he attends the ceremony...
FILE - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sits in St. Peter's Basilica as he attends the ceremony marking the start of the Holy Year, at the Vatican, Dec. 8, 2015. He begs forgiveness for ‘grievous fault’ in sex abuse cases but admits no wrongdoing.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROME (AP) — Retired Pope Benedict XVI asked forgiveness Tuesday for any “grievous faults” in his handling of clergy sex abuse cases, but admitted to no personal or specific wrongdoing after an independent report criticized his actions in four cases while he was archbishop of Munich, Germany.

“I have had great responsibilities in the Catholic Church. All the greater is my pain for the abuses and the errors that occurred in those different places during the time of my mandate,” the retired pope said.

Benedict, 94, was responding to a Jan. 20 report from a German law firm that had been commissioned by the German church to look into how cases of sexual abuse were handled in the Munich archdiocese between 1945 and 2019. Benedict, the former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, headed the archdiocese from 1977 to 1982.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

