Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas boy survives vicious dog mauling after neighbor chases animal down the street

Conner Landers (credit: Parker County Sheriff’s Office)
Conner Landers (credit: Parker County Sheriff’s Office)(Parker County Sheriff’s Office)
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 7-year-old boy is recovering after a neighbor’s dog attacked him when he got off his school bus, dragging the child down the street while biting his face, head and arms.

A woman heard the attack on little Conner Landers in late January 2022 and chased the dog down the 1400-Block of Lynock Lane, near Reno with a large stick.

The dog, described as a brown and black brindle boxer/bullmastiff mixed-breed, had escaped its fenced yard and attacked Landers for unknown reasons, according to police. When the neighbor attempted to stop the attack, the dog went toward her, forcing her back to her yard.

Emergency personnel transported Landers to a hospital in Fort Worth where he was treated for his injuries.

His mother, Cassandra Ware, said he spent several days in the hospital after he suffered numerous lacerations to his face and arms with puncture wounds to his scalp and neck from being bitten. She described the attack as a “mauling.” Ware also said Conner had multiple bruises on his chest and legs. He will need physical therapy to regain the use of his arm and learn to write again.

“He underwent more than three hours of surgery to repair nerve damage to his face and to close more than two dozen lacerations his face, head and body,” said Cassandra Ware. “The doctors anticipate he will need several more surgeries to repair additional nerve damage to his face and to repair his tear duct.”

Hospital staff told Ware that the neighbor who chased the dog saved Landers’ life.

Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Supervisor Karen Kessler initiated a fundraising effort to benefit Landers.

“We just wanted to do something to help Conner on his long road to recovery,” Kessler said, adding the fundraising efforts were initiated to help ease the burden of Conner’s medical bills and to thank the neighbor for saving Landers’ life.

Kessler set up an account for the child at Plains Capital Bank 1001 Santa Fe Drive in Weatherford. Anyone wishing to contribute, can contact the bank at (817) 598-5400, and donate to the Conner Lander’s Benefit Account, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman who saved Landers was already awarded $500 from fundraising efforts.

“We commend Conner’s neighbor for her bravery and quick actions in saving him,” said Sheriff Russ Authier. “We are praying for Conner to make a full recovery.”

The dog that attacked Landers was routinely quarantined and was humanely euthanized last week due to the severity of the attack, police said.

Testing was performed on the dog by the Department of Health, and it was not found to have rabies. The dog’s owner, identified as Patti Jean Bell-Neveling, 49, was arrested Monday on a third-degree felony charge of attack by dog resulting in serious bodily injury warrant. Her bond has not been set.

Sheriff Authier said the case is currently under active investigation by the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Patti Jean Bell-Neveling, 49 (credit: Parker County Sheriff’s Office)
Patti Jean Bell-Neveling, 49 (credit: Parker County Sheriff’s Office)(Parker County Sheriff’s Office))

Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
Police say a woman fell to her death from a mast on a historic ship that’s featured at a Texas...
Woman falls to death from mast of historic ship in Texas
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
Sheriff’s office says 16-year-old Polk County runaway has been found
WATCH: Houston Texans’ Coach Lovie Smith talks East Texas football, women in NFL roles
Houston Texans promote Big Sandy native Lovie Smith to head coach
Dr. Malika Mitchell-Stewart says when she went to Chase’s First Colony branch in Sugar Land,...
Doctor sues Chase Bank over alleged racial discrimination

Latest News

Valentine cards
Lufkin Parks and Recreation collecting Valentine cards for hospice residents
Gubernatorial candidate Allen West visits Tyler before early voting starts Monday
Gubernatorial candidate Allen West visits Tyler ahead of Monday early voting
Alto student dies during home basketball game
Beto O'Rourke
Beto O'Rourke In Tyler
Low Income Resolutions
Low Income Tax Credit