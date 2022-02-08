T.J. Rusk Hotel finds new life, adds new life to downtown Rusk

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - The old T.J. Rusk Hotel in Rusk, established in 1889, is in under renovation after being vacant for more than 10 years.

“Really became an eyesore. The downtown square was dying. And so I thought maybe we could cause this corner to live again,” owner of T.J. Rusk Hotel Marketplace Jan Pate said.

T.J. Rusk Hotel marketplace will have businesses on the first floor and short-term rental apartments on the second floor. The retail spaces rent for $650 per month, with utilities included, and 24-hour access. Residential spaces will rent from $450 to $650 per month with all bills paid.

Pate plans to keep the history, while making the building accessible and modern through adaptive reuse.

“We’re not taking away the character of it. We’re just adding and cleaning up. And so the character is still here and we have added some character,” Pate said.

There will be 32 single-space apartments. As they complete renovations, people can move in.

“Our very first rental unit was for a homeless man that was sleeping out on the streets and he was able to come in and afford to live and he’s been here a little over a month,” Pate said.

Some of the businesses are open to the public at this point, like the hair salon. Two units are still available to renters. The goal is to complete all of the renovations by next year.

For those interested in either retail or residential units, contact Jan Pate at 903-721-3556.

