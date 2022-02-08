Tuesday’s Weather: Sunny and mild today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another chilly start with temperatures in the 20s this morning. Sunny skies and a light breeze out of the southwest will warm things up quickly, though. Expect high temperatures this afternoon to reach the lower to mid 60s. More sunshine and quiet weather continues through the week with temperatures warming to near 70 degrees by Friday afternoon. A cold front arrives Saturday with a slight chance for rain and a cool down for the weekend, but temperatures look to warm up quickly next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.