Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Voluntary recall issued for at-home COVID-19 test illegally imported into the United States

According to the FDA, these tests are not authorized, cleared or approved for distribution or...
According to the FDA, these tests are not authorized, cleared or approved for distribution or use in the United States.(FDA)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration has posted a voluntary recall of the Standard Q COVID-19 AG Home Test due to confirmed reports it was imported into the United States illegally.

According to the FDA, these tests are not authorized, cleared or approved for distribution or use in the United States.

SD Biosensor, Inc. is issuing the recall of its product out of an abundance of caution, though there is no known distribution of these tests directly to consumers.

Anyone who may potentially have one of these tests is encouraged to throw it away and use an FDA authorized test instead.

SD Biosensor has launched an investigation to determine how the product was illegally imported into the United States.

The company is also taking measures to prevent further attempts at illegal importation of unauthorized tests.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
Police say a woman fell to her death from a mast on a historic ship that’s featured at a Texas...
Woman falls to death from mast of historic ship in Texas
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
Sheriff’s office says 16-year-old Polk County runaway has been found
WATCH: Houston Texans’ Coach Lovie Smith talks East Texas football, women in NFL roles
Houston Texans promote Big Sandy native Lovie Smith to head coach
Dr. Malika Mitchell-Stewart says when she went to Chase’s First Colony branch in Sugar Land,...
Doctor sues Chase Bank over alleged racial discrimination

Latest News

No one ever thought Michael Roccati would be able to take a step again. In 2017, he was...
First tests of spinal cord treatment help paralyzed people walk
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019, file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards...
‘Power of the Dog’ tops Oscar noms with 12; ‘Dune’ nabs 10
Signs are displayed at a tent during a health event on June 26, 2021, in Charleston, W.Va....
Opioids fight needs new strategy and a Cabinet-level leader, bipartisan group says
FILE - Peloton CEO John Foley celebrates at the Nasdaq MarketSite before the opening bell and...
Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride
Laura Kottlowski witnessed the accident that proved deadly for one skater over the weekend.
Woman recounts moment when ice broke in deadly incident