WEBXTRA: Lufkin Parks and Recreation collect Valentine cards for hospice residents

By Brianna Linn and Christian Terry
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with Hospice in the Pines to deliver Valentine cards to residents.

Director of Lufkin Parks and Recreation, Rudy Flores, said the campaign started on Jan. 31 and will continue until Feb. 18 when the cards will be delivered.

Flores said anyone can create, design, or purchase their own card and either mail them to the Lufkin Parks and Recreation location or bring it in person.

“We just recommend that any time you are making a card that you make it gender neutral in order to make sure that we can just disperse these to absolutely anyone at Hospice in the Pines,” Flores said. “We want to stay away from glitter and anything that is going to jump off the page, but we do want to encourage people to be as artistic and creative as they can by adding maybe a crossword puzzle, a personal story, or just telling them about a recent event that happened in the community.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

