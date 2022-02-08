WebXtra: Nacogdoches City Council to consider affordable housing resolutions

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In two weeks, the Nacogdoches City Council will take an important step for the future of creating affordable housing in the Northeast Ward.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22 the council will consider adopting resolutions on three proposed apartment complexes. At today’s Nacogdoches Chamber Stakeholders conference call, Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation Director Larissa Philpot-Brown and Nacogdoches City Manager Mário Canizares further clear up misconceptions about the city’s role in the proposed developments.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.