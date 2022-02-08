Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WebXtra: Super Bowl’s Media Row turns into lowkey sportscaster convention

Media Row
Media Row
By Michael Coleman
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, California (KLTV) - KLTV Sports Director Michael Coleman reports from Los Angeles where he’s set to cover Super Bowl LVI this weekend.

But first, he’s showing off a taste of “Media Row,” which started out as Radio Row until television broadcasters began showing up.

Now it’s turned into something of a sportscaster convention.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
Police say a woman fell to her death from a mast on a historic ship that’s featured at a Texas...
Woman falls to death from mast of historic ship in Texas
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
Sheriff’s office says 16-year-old Polk County runaway has been found
WATCH: Houston Texans’ Coach Lovie Smith talks East Texas football, women in NFL roles
Houston Texans promote Big Sandy native Lovie Smith to head coach
Dr. Malika Mitchell-Stewart says when she went to Chase’s First Colony branch in Sugar Land,...
Doctor sues Chase Bank over alleged racial discrimination

Latest News

Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States sits on the side of the course after skiing out in the...
Mikaela Shiffrin shaken by ‘letdown’ of 2 exits in 2 Olympic races
Tyler 7 on 7
7 on 7 State Championship, SQT dates announced
7 on 7 announced - KTRE
7on7 State Championship, SQT dates announced
basketball playoffs KTRE
Lufkin sweeps Nacogdoches in season series
Alto student dies during home basketball game