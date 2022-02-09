Alto student dies during home basketball game

ALTO, Texas (KLTV) - Alto ISD has confirmed on Tuesday night the death of a student.

Superintendent Kelly West made the announcement on the district’s Facebook page. The student was playing in a home basketball game when he collapsed. He did not survive.

West said that counselors and pastors will be available beginning at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning for those on campus who need to speak with them, and asked that everyone keep the community in their prayers.

