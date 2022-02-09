Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Alto student dies during home basketball game

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTO, Texas (KLTV) - Alto ISD has confirmed on Tuesday night the death of a student.

Superintendent Kelly West made the announcement on the district’s Facebook page. The student was playing in a home basketball game when he collapsed. He did not survive.

West said that counselors and pastors will be available beginning at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning for those on campus who need to speak with them, and asked that everyone keep the community in their prayers.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
Police say a woman fell to her death from a mast on a historic ship that’s featured at a Texas...
Woman falls to death from mast of historic ship in Texas
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
Sheriff’s office says 16-year-old Polk County runaway has been found
WATCH: Houston Texans’ Coach Lovie Smith talks East Texas football, women in NFL roles
Houston Texans promote Big Sandy native Lovie Smith to head coach
Dr. Malika Mitchell-Stewart says when she went to Chase’s First Colony branch in Sugar Land,...
Doctor sues Chase Bank over alleged racial discrimination

Latest News

Gubernatorial candidate Allen West visits Tyler before early voting starts Monday
Gubernatorial candidate Allen West visits Tyler ahead of Monday early voting
Lufkin sweeps Nacogdoches in season series
Beto O'Rourke
Beto O'Rourke In Tyler
Low Income Resolutions
Low Income Tax Credit