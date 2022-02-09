Alto vs. Cushing basketball game cancelled

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A basketball game between Cushing and Alto high schools has been cancelled.

Cushing head coach Marlon Garrett said the cancellation was made in light of the death of an Alto student-athlete Tuesday night.

The student was playing in a home basketball game when he collapsed. He did not survive.

