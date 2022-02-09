Alto vs. Cushing basketball game cancelled
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A basketball game between Cushing and Alto high schools has been cancelled.
Cushing head coach Marlon Garrett said the cancellation was made in light of the death of an Alto student-athlete Tuesday night.
The student was playing in a home basketball game when he collapsed. He did not survive.
Previous reporting:
Alto student dies during home basketball game
Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.