Better East Texas: Ready Set Vote

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Judging by social media activity, and traditional polling and just regular conversation among friends and family, people have been fired up since the last election cycle. And now we have the invasion of street signs and candidate advertising everywhere so, you can’t escape the awareness of the upcoming election. Hopefully you are registered to vote and now, you are ready to put your vote where your mouth is.

Sadly, if history repeats itself, barely 50 percent of eligible voters will actually vote. Sometimes it is less than 50 percent. I personally think that you should be banned from commenting on any forum about politics if you don’t vote, but that is a pipe dream, so it gets down rallying everyone that can vote, that is registered to vote to now, go and vote. But don’t wait until you pull up to the polling location to consider who you will vote for.

Sample ballots are available right now on your county’s website and you will be surprised how long the list of candidates are for some of the top races. For instance, there are either 5 or 8 candidates for Governor depending on which party primary you vote in. And remember those local candidates that truly have a daily impact on your life. Learn who they are and what they stand for. The bottom line is that there is still work to do – research to do – to make the voting cycle complete. Make your vote reflect your informed will and then and only then will your work be done.

