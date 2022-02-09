Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Burglars strike Central Texas gun store during ice storm, steal dozens of firearms

Surveillance footage of the suspects.
Surveillance footage of the suspects.(Lacy Lakeview Police Department)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering an $8,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the burglars who struck a local gun store during the winter ice storm and stole 69 firearms.

The ATF identified the gun store as Atwood’s Ranch & Home, located at 4501 Interstate-35. The burglars struck the store sometime between late January 3 and the early-morning hours of January 4.

Surveillance images of the suspects
Surveillance images of the suspects(Lacy Lakeview Police Department)

“A group of heathens were in town during the late-night hours of February 3rd and braved the cold to break into our local Atwood’s to steal a total of 69 firearms,” the Lacy Lakeview Police Department said in a Facebook post, “We’ll dub this boy band ‘OuttaSync’ with the hilarious performance they put forth into obtaining these firearms.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

Surveillance images of suspects
Surveillance images of suspects(Lacy Lakeview Police Department)
Surveillance footage of the getaway vehicle
Surveillance footage of the getaway vehicle(Lacy Lakeview Police Department)

