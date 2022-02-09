City of Lufkin offers information on dog-tethering restrictions
Published: Feb. 9, 2022
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin’s animal services director, Aaron Ramsey will offer an information session on dog-tethering following the Safe Outdoor Dogs act becoming law in January.
The meeting will take place at Kurth Memorial Library at 5 p.m. Feb. 22 providing information for pet-owners and followed by a question-answer session.
Winnie Berry Humane Society officials will also be on hand to discuss financial assistance for fencing that may be available through charitable organizations.
