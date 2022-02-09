Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Lufkin offers information on dog-tethering restrictions

(Pexels.com)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin’s animal services director, Aaron Ramsey will offer an information session on dog-tethering following the Safe Outdoor Dogs act becoming law in January.

The meeting will take place at Kurth Memorial Library at 5 p.m. Feb. 22 providing information for pet-owners and followed by a question-answer session.

City of Lufkin
City of Lufkin(City of Lufkin)

Winnie Berry Humane Society officials will also be on hand to discuss financial assistance for fencing that may be available through charitable organizations.

Previous: Lufkin City Council considers implementing anti-tethering ordinance for dog owners

