East Texas museum showcasing impactful stories of African-Americans

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - February is Black history month and the Gregg County Historical Museum is celebrating it with a special exhibit.

Journey Stories, Celebrating Black Life, History, and Culture is on display this month. The exhibit shows the stories of people from the greater Longview area who have contributed to African-American culture in the city and county. The people showcased in the exhibit have contributed to sports, medicine, education, and science just to name a few.

“I can speak from personal experience that having grown up here in the 50′s,60′s and 70′s they have done a lot in melding the community together where we can come together as a community. not facing each other off and finding fault with whatever,” said Lawrence Courington, a volunteer with the Gregg County Historical Museum.

KLTV 7′s Anissa Centers is also profiled in the month long exhibit. She will join several other guest speakers on Saturday, Feb 26, for a free day at the exhibit where they will share their unique journey stories. Anissa will speak at 12 p.m. at the museum.

