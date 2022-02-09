Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Very Pleasant through Friday. Cooler on Sat/Sun. Few showers Sat. Warming into next week. More rain next Wed.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Very Pleasant Weather Conditions through Friday. Cool/Chilly mornings and very mild afternoons. A cold front is expected shortly after midnight on Saturday that will usher in some chilly air for a few days, then we warm up quickly ahead of another cold front on Wednesday afternoon of next week. Rain chances on Saturday remain very low, 20%, but will increase next Wednesday to 30-50% with the cold front that is expected. A few isolated thundershowers will be possible as well. Stay Tuned. Once again, the coldest morning over the next 7 days is expected to be on Sunday, in the upper 20s. That will be the only day below freezing as the warming trend begins. Mostly Sunny to Sunny skies expected on Thursday and Friday, then partly cloudy on Saturday. Sunny skies once again on Sunday and Monday. Partly Cloudy skies on Tuesday, then mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with the rain on Wednesday. Have a great day. Enjoy the weather...

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
