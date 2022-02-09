Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lufkin offers warrant amnesty program

(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Municipal Court is offering a warrant amnesty program from Feb. 1 through April 30, 2022, for anyone with an active outstanding warrant through the court.

The city is encouraging people to take this opportunity to save some money and get a fresh start. Anyone that comes to the clerk’s office to take care of their outstanding warrants will be given safe harbor.

All warrant fees will be removed when a citizen voluntarily contacts the court to pay a minimum of one-half the total amount due and start a payment plan for the balance owed.

As an added incentive, anyone that pays in full will also save an additional 20% off the fine amount. The percentage savings is only on the fine, not the court costs.

The court will also offer assistance to those individuals that may not be able to pay half down or pay in full and will work out an agreeable action plan for anyone that is willing to make the effort to come in and clear up their warrants.

This year the municipal court is offering warrant amnesty by visiting the court in person, by telephone, or online due to COVID-19. Contact the municipal court at (936)633-0315 or courtinfo@cityoflufkin.com for more information.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alto student dies during home basketball game
Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
Police say a woman fell to her death from a mast on a historic ship that’s featured at a Texas...
Woman falls to death from mast of historic ship in Texas
Herman S. Chalker was honored with his own official day at the Angelina County Commissioner's...
World War II veteran honored with his own day in Angelina County
O'Rourke in Tyler
Beto O’Rourke talks guns, energy jobs, and power grid plan during Tyler visit

Latest News

Republican Charles Turner talks candidacy for Texas House seat, desire for state secession
Republican Charles Turner talks candidacy for Texas House seat, desire for state secession
The non-profit 'Concerned Black Men of Nacogdoches' will present scholarships to teens
Non-profit to present scholarships to teens in Nacogdoches County schools
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Sunny and mild today
Valentine cards
Lufkin Parks and Recreation collecting Valentine cards for hospice residents