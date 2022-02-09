Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Man facing federal charges after DPS finds about $1.6 million of drugs during traffic stop in Carson County

Carson County drug bust ($1.6 million)
Carson County drug bust ($1.6 million)(DPS)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS has arrested a man after finding about $1.6 million worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Carson County.

According to officials, at approximately 11:00 a.m., a DPS trooper stopped a 2014 Dodge Jeep traveling east on I-40 near Conway, for a traffic violation.

The trooper found 15 plastic-wrapped bundles of cocaine inside a duffel bag in the rear cargo area.

Jose Vejar-Hernandez from Houston, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Vejar-Hernandez was arrested and transported to the Carson County jail.

The drugs were being transported from Los Angeles, to South Carolina.

According to street value estimates, the drugs was worth $1.6 million.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alto student dies during home basketball game
The sophomore at Alto HS died on the basketball court on Tuesday.
Candlelight vigil held Wednesday for Alto student who died during basketball game
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant,...
Mom who abused 7-year-old with fake illnesses sentenced to 16 years in prison
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave

Latest News

The sophomore at Alto HS died on the basketball court on Tuesday.
Candlelight vigil held Wednesday for Alto student who died during basketball game
Gregg County Historical Museum exhibit
East Texas museum showcasing impactful stories of African-Americans
Libraries and museums in East Texas contributing to Black History Month by offering books, art...
Libraries and museums in East Texas contributing to Black History Month by offering books, art
Student Athlete Dies During Game
Candlelight vigil planned at Alto church for student athlete Devonte Mumphrey
CTE Class At Gilmer Airport
CTE Class At Gilmer Airport