Non-profit to present scholarships to teens in Nacogdoches County schools

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - This Thursday night the non-profit Concerned Black Men of Nacogdoches will present numerous scholarships to teens from each school in Nacogdoches County.

It’s just one of several youth programs the group’s president, Terrence Reeves talked about during the chamber stakeholders call.

Several programs, including barber shop reading and big brother mentoring fill a void. Reeves says kids badly need leadership and guidance.

“Most of the kids here in this community don’t have a very positive structure. And I think we are doing a disservice as a community when we don’t have at least one positive influence in each and every child’s life in this community. And we can accomplish that,” Reeves said.

Tickets are still available for Thursday’s Valentine scholarship gala. Connect with the organization online for ticket info, volunteer opportunities and ways to donate.

