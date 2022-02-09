Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Republican Charles Turner talks candidacy for Texas House seat, desire for state secession

By Jeremy Butler
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Charles Turner joined East Texas Now to discuss his candidacy as a representative for Texas House District 6.

Turner is a retired school teacher that will be facing Matt Schaeffer in the Republican primary.

Turner supports Texas becoming an independent nation. Turner said he believes the federal government is “broken” and “quite frankly I do not believe we can elect our way out of it.”

Turner also says the Supreme Court is “now purely a political organ and that we can’t depend on it to protect our rights.”

