Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Suspect in Navarro County murder arrested in Houston area

File Graphic
File Graphic(VNL)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Michael Preston Edwards, 20, was arrested in Hempstead, Texas in connection to the murder of 82-year-old Phil Clark in Angus, Texas, the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on February 7, deputies with the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 100 block of Bonner Avenue to investigate reports of a shooting.

Deputies arrived at a residence and found Clark suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Paramedics transported the man to the Navarro Regional Hospital, where he later died as a result of the gunshot wound.

Investigators identified Edwards as the suspect and worked with law enforcement officers in the Houston and Waller County areas to locate and arrest Edwards.

The suspect was taken into custody and is awaiting extradition to Navarro County.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
Alto student dies during home basketball game
Police say a woman fell to her death from a mast on a historic ship that’s featured at a Texas...
Woman falls to death from mast of historic ship in Texas
T.J. Rusk Hotel finds new life
T.J. Rusk Hotel finds new life, adds new life to downtown Rusk
Caddo Grass House
Caddo grass house and tornado survivors restored at switch grass harvest

Latest News

Valentine cards
Lufkin Parks and Recreation collecting Valentine cards for hospice residents
Gubernatorial candidate Allen West visits Tyler before early voting starts Monday
Gubernatorial candidate Allen West visits Tyler ahead of Monday early voting
Alto student dies during home basketball game
Gregg County Property Fraud
Gregg County Fraud
Community Pays For Man's Funeral
Community Pays For Man's Funeral