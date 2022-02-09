Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Teacher, administrator at Texas church school arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child

Left: Alvaro Jimenez, Right: Luis Escobar. Both men were charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.(Carrollton Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CARROLLTON, Texas (KWTX) - Officers with the Carrollton Police Department arrested Luis Escobar, 59, a teacher; and Alvaro Jimenez, 71, an administrator at a church school, in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a child in 2018.

Escobar and Jimenez were employed at Ministerios Bethania USA, a church school in Carrollton, at the time of the alleged sex assault.

The investigation began in 2021 when the victim, now 18 years old, reported the assault from a school counselor. According to police, the victim met both men through the school, but the assault did not happen on school property.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday, January 8, after investigators obtained a warrant.

Escobar and Jimenez were booked at the Carrollton City Jail and then transported to the Dallas County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone who has information about the case or contact with the suspects should contact the Carrollton Police Department at (972) 466-3333.

