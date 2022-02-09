Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas man at US checkpoint arrested due to arrest warrant for child fondling

McAllen-Hidalgo-Reynosa Bridge. (TxDOT/file)
McAllen-Hidalgo-Reynosa Bridge. (TxDOT/file)(KWTX)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIDALGO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested a McAllen resident with a warrant for child fondling.

Carlos Giles, 31, arrived from Mexico on February 8 at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge where an officer immediately secured him after discovering Giles was a possible match to an arrest warrant.

Biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active arrest warrant from the McAllen Police Department.

Giles is charged with child fondling, a second-degree felony.

“CBP officers apprehended this subject who will now have his day in court to face his charges,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez. “We are always vigilant in locating those wanted persons with outstanding warrants, especially those allegedly involved in heinous crimes of a sexual nature with children.”

The McAllen Police Department arrived to take custody of the suspect and transported him to the McAllen City Jail.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alto student dies during home basketball game
The sophomore at Alto HS died on the basketball court on Tuesday.
Candlelight vigil held Wednesday for Alto student who died during basketball game
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant,...
Mom who abused 7-year-old with fake illnesses sentenced to 16 years in prison
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave

Latest News

The sophomore at Alto HS died on the basketball court on Tuesday.
Candlelight vigil held Wednesday for Alto student who died during basketball game
Gregg County Historical Museum exhibit
East Texas museum showcasing impactful stories of African-Americans
Libraries and museums in East Texas contributing to Black History Month by offering books, art...
Libraries and museums in East Texas contributing to Black History Month by offering books, art
Student Athlete Dies During Game
Candlelight vigil planned at Alto church for student athlete Devonte Mumphrey
CTE Class At Gilmer Airport
CTE Class At Gilmer Airport