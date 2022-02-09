Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Nacogdoches job-seekers invited to attend job fair

By Donna McCollum
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It’s a job seekers market and a good place to start the hunt is Thursday’s job fair in Nacogdoches, sponsored by the Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation and Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas.

Workforce Solutions Executive Director Mark Durand provides the details.

The job fair and community service outreach is Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the C.L. Simon Recreation Center Gymnasium in Nacogdoches.

