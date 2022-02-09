Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday’s Weather: Sunny and mild today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are starting out in the 30s this morning, but most places are staying above freezing.  Sunshine continues today with temperatures warming into the upper 60s this afternoon.  Winds will be light and variable through the day.  More sunshine for Thursday and Friday with even warmer temperatures.  Afternoon highs will reach the lower 70s for the end of the work week.  A cold front arrives on Saturday with a slight chance for rain.  Temperatures will cool back into the 50s for the weekend, but will be warming quickly into early next week.

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 2-9-22
Very pleasant weather expected for the next few days.
