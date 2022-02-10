ABC News contributor discusses tense Russia-Ukraine situation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Col. Steven Ganyard, a retired US Marine Corps fighter pilot and a contributor for ABC News spoke to East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler Thursday about the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

According to a press release from ABC News, tensions between Russia and Ukraine are at their highest level in years. The fact that a Russian troop build-up is occurring between the two nations’ borders has prompted fears that Moscow is about to launch an invasion.

President Joe Biden has advised Americans to leave Ukraine. He also issued a new warning to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who was engaged in diplomatic talks with the French president on Monday.

In response to a question about where things stand now with Russia and Ukraine, Ganyard said, “Right now, the diplomatic efforts continue. They’re very difficult. We know that the Germans and the French are working through their own avenues to try to bring about a diplomatic resolution.”

Ganyard added the U.S. is now at a point where officials have done just about everything they can do diplomatically.

Now it is a matter of waiting to see if Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine.

“He, frankly, is the only one person who knows the answer to that question,” Ganyard said.

The retired Marine colonel explained Putin has done everything he can to prepare for an invasion. Russia has troops in place, and the country has another 10 to 20000 troops that still need to be moved to where their military equipment already is.

Ganyard said Russia just kicked off a big 10-day military exercise in Belarus, which is the country to the north of Ukraine. He said Belarus is the closest point to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Most recently, Ganyard served as the deputy assistant secretary of state for plans, programs, and operations in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs.

Ganyard received two decorations for combat valor during his time as a Marine Corps fighter pilot, and he has held command positions at both the squadron and air group levels. He has more than 4,200 flight hours in 12 different types of aircraft.

The ABC contributor is also a graduate of Northwestern University and the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University.

