Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

ABC News contributor discusses tense Russia-Ukraine situation

Col. Steven Ganyard, an ABC News contributor, spoke to East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler about the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Col. Steven Ganyard, a retired US Marine Corps fighter pilot and a contributor for ABC News spoke to East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler Thursday about the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

According to a press release from ABC News, tensions between Russia and Ukraine are at their highest level in years. The fact that a Russian troop build-up is occurring between the two nations’ borders has prompted fears that Moscow is about to launch an invasion.

President Joe Biden has advised Americans to leave Ukraine. He also issued a new warning to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who was engaged in diplomatic talks with the French president on Monday.

In response to a question about where things stand now with Russia and Ukraine, Ganyard said, “Right now, the diplomatic efforts continue. They’re very difficult. We know that the Germans and the French are working through their own avenues to try to bring about a diplomatic resolution.”

Ganyard added the U.S. is now at a point where officials have done just about everything they can do diplomatically.

Now it is a matter of waiting to see if Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine.

“He, frankly, is the only one person who knows the answer to that question,” Ganyard said.

The retired Marine colonel explained Putin has done everything he can to prepare for an invasion. Russia has troops in place, and the country has another 10 to 20000 troops that still need to be moved to where their military equipment already is.

Ganyard said Russia just kicked off a big 10-day military exercise in Belarus, which is the country to the north of Ukraine. He said Belarus is the closest point to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Most recently, Ganyard served as the deputy assistant secretary of state for plans, programs, and operations in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs.

Ganyard received two decorations for combat valor during his time as a Marine Corps fighter pilot, and he has held command positions at both the squadron and air group levels. He has more than 4,200 flight hours in 12 different types of aircraft.

The ABC contributor is also a graduate of Northwestern University and the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University.

To watch the entire interview, click the video above.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alto student dies during home basketball game
The sophomore at Alto HS died on the basketball court on Tuesday.
Candlelight vigil held Wednesday for Alto student who died during basketball game
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant,...
Mom who abused 7-year-old with fake illnesses sentenced to 16 years in prison

Latest News

ETN: Steven Ganyard interview
Erick Scott (Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Kirbyville CISD teacher accused of relationship with student
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Sunny and warm this afternoon