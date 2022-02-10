Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas school districts working to meet demand for substitute teachers

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Finding substitute teachers is an ongoing challenge for school districts nationwide, including here in East Texas.

“Unfortunately, there is a teacher shortage nationwide as we see fewer people coming into the profession, more people stepping out for retirement, or something else, and so we’re always trying to fill that void,” Henderson ISD Director of Communications David Chenault said.

A void, magnified by the pandemic.

“Especially for some of our older retired folks who normally we would rely on but maybe for one reason or another had health compromised or were kind of at a higher risk group,” Chenault said.

Both Henderson ISD and Arp ISD raised their pay rates to fill the demand.

“We, like most schools in our area, we’ve been very strategic over the last two years and we raised our sub pay over the last two years,” ARP ISD Superintendent John Shannon Arrington said.

Tyler ISD Coordinator of Human Resources Artimese Lawrence said Tyler ISD is sitting a pretty good place with the substitute pool, especially with the help of the community.

“We’ve had retiree teachers, we’ve had former teachers, parents who say ‘Hey, I’m here, what’s the process for substituting?’”

Longview ISD hosts monthly orientations to train substitute applicants. Each month, the number of applicants fluctuates, but one woman was at the orientation on Thursday after taking time off in fear of the pandemic.

“She said that she has been home for over two years, and she said ‘I think I’m ready to get back out and start working,’” Longview ISD Director of Human Relations Shalona McCray.

Henderson, Arp, Tyler, and Longview ISD said the districts will always look for more applicants.

“It’s going to be a continual thing. I don’t see any time that we’re not going to need substitutes,” Chenault said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

