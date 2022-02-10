Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Girl, 9, shot in head in suspected Texas road-rage shooting

Houston Police are looking for suspects in a road-rage shooting that wounded a 9-year-old girl...
Houston Police are looking for suspects in a road-rage shooting that wounded a 9-year-old girl Tuesday night.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - A 9-year-old girl was shot in the head in what Houston police suspect was a road-rage shooting after her family’s sport utility vehicle came between two racing vehicles.

The incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 69 in southwestern Houston. A police statement says the family’s SUV was inbound when it got between two vehicles that appeared to be racing.

One of the vehicles, a white pickup truck, cut off the SUV several times, then pulled behind the SUV.

Someone in the truck then fired shots at the SUV, wounding the girl, who is hospitalized in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

