Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Jasper police looking for thieves who stole tractor, trailer

Source: Jasper Police Department Facebook page
Source: Jasper Police Department Facebook page(Jasper Police Department Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - The Jasper Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect or suspects who stole a John Deere tractor and a 24-foot trailer from King Ranch Ag & Turn on State Highway 96 late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Det. Joshua Hadnot said the suspect or suspects cut the business’ fence near the highway to gain entry to the property. The suspect or suspects stole a large John Deere tractor with an enclosed cab and a front-end loader and a 24-foot, bumper-pull trailer, according to a post on the Jasper Police Department Facebook page.

The estimated combined value of the tractor and the trailer is about $35,000, Hadnot said.

Hadnot said the theft is still under investigation.

“If you have any information regarding the stolen equipment, please contact Det. Hadnot at (409) 383-6183,” the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alto student dies during home basketball game
The sophomore at Alto HS died on the basketball court on Tuesday.
Candlelight vigil held Wednesday for Alto student who died during basketball game
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Erick Scott (Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Kirbyville CISD teacher accused of relationship with student
In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant,...
Mom who abused 7-year-old with fake illnesses sentenced to 16 years in prison

Latest News

Substitutes Needed
Substitutes Needed And How
Angelina County Commissioner's meet for special meeting Tuesday to discuss the eligible options...
Angelina County Commissioners approve drug court funding
FILE - Protesters walk along Jackson St. during the North Texas March for Life, celebrating the...
Abortions in Texas fell 60% in 1st month under new limits
What we know about the 147,349 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas