Kirbyville CISD teacher accused of relationship with student

Erick Scott (Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Kirbyville police officers arrested a 42-year-old KCISD teacher Wednesday in connection with allegations that he had an improper relationship with a student.

Erick Scott, of Kirbyville, was arrested and charged with having an improper relationship between an educator and a student. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Mike Smith, according to a post on the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

No bond has been set for Scott’s charge at this time.

According to another post on the JCSO Facebook page, the sheriff’s office was contacted on Monday about a possible improper relationship between an educator and a student at Kirbyville High School.

After a JCSO investigator met with Kirbyville CISD administrators and the school resource officer, Scott was placed on administrative leave Tuesday morning, without any further interaction with students, the Facebook post stated.

On Wednesday, JCSO deputies and Kirbyville PD officers served a felony arrest warrant on Scott at his home in Kirbyville.

“We want to thank Kirbyville CISD and SRO Armstrong for their swift and immediate action in this case and Kirbyville Police Department for their assistance with the apprehension of this individual,” the Facebook post stated. “Their dedication to the safety of their students is greatly appreciated.”

