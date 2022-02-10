Memorial service set for Alto basketball player that died Tuesday
ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - Memorial service plans have been announced for former Alto High School sophomore Devonte Mumphrey who died Tuesday night.
The 15 year-old’s funeral will be at the Rusk High School Gym on Saturday at 1 p.m. There will also be a come and go visitation at O T Allen & Son Funeral Home in Alto.
Mumphrey collapsed on the court Tuesday night in Alto’s game against Mount Enterprise. Efforts were made by EMS but he would die. Mumphrey was a standout on the court and also a talented football player and track athlete.
“He was just an all around kid that was liked by his peers,” Alto High School principal Shanequa Redd-Dorsey said. “He was a leader and had a bright future. We are going to miss him.”
Following the memorial service there will be a burial at New Hope Cemetery in Alto.
