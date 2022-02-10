Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Memorial service set for Alto basketball player that died Tuesday

The sophomore at Alto HS died on the basketball court on Tuesday.
The sophomore at Alto HS died on the basketball court on Tuesday.(KLTV/KTRE/Caleb Beames)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - Memorial service plans have been announced for former Alto High School sophomore Devonte Mumphrey who died Tuesday night.

The 15 year-old’s funeral will be at the Rusk High School Gym on Saturday at 1 p.m. There will also be a come and go visitation at O T Allen & Son Funeral Home in Alto.

Mumphrey collapsed on the court Tuesday night in Alto’s game against Mount Enterprise. Efforts were made by EMS but he would die. Mumphrey was a standout on the court and also a talented football player and track athlete.

Candlelight vigil held Wednesday for Alto student who died during basketball game

“He was just an all around kid that was liked by his peers,” Alto High School principal Shanequa Redd-Dorsey said. “He was a leader and had a bright future. We are going to miss him.”

Following the memorial service there will be a burial at New Hope Cemetery in Alto.

