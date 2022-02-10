Shoe drive benefits CASA organizations across East Texas

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas Professional Credit Union is hosting a heart and sole shoe drive to benefit CASA, (Court Appointed Special Advocate), organizations across East Texas.

The drive asks that you drop off a pair of new shoes at any East Texas professional Credit Union office location. All sizes and styles are needed for ages newborn to 18 years.

Natalie Thornton, the executive director at CASA of the Pines said the shoes are needed.“Sometimes as adults we forget just how much children’s feet grow. I can keep shoes for years and years and years. Sometimes kids they can be three or four months and then they need another pair. They wear them out a lot because they’re running and playing.”

The last day to drop off shoes at East Texas Professional Credit Union is Monday during business hours.

