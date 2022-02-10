Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today will be another beautiful and sunny day as temperatures climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s for highs with a calm, variable wind. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight, and temperatures will be cold, but above freezing in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees for the start to tomorrow morning. Expect more sunshine and lower to middle 70s for Friday, then some big, albeit brief, changes arrive on Saturday. Starting early Saturday morning, a strong cold front will quickly push through East Texas. Some showers will try to develop along and ahead this cold front, but overall coverage of rain will be quite low unfortunately. Temperatures will see a significant drop behind the cold front, dropping into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Sunday morning. Thankfully, this cold snap will be quite short, as highs will be back in the middle 60s by Monday(Valentine’s Day), and then upper 60s by Tuesday! Our dry streak finally looks to break as we near the midpoint of next week, with rain chances increasing for next Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.