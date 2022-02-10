Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: East Texas company using new technology to improve drone usage in wooded areas

WEBXTRA: East Texas company using new technology to improve drone usage in wooded areas
By Donna McCollum and Christian Terry
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas-based Hydrex Environmental has adopted a new, cutting-edge technology to expand the Hydrex Drone Division fleet.

Hydrex has integrated LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology into the drone program, enabling operators to penetrate even densely vegetated forest canopies to create accurate and detailed ground-surface models.

Ktre’s Donna McCollum spoke with general manager Clayton Collier and GIS and Drone Division coordinator John Chapman. They talk about the technology which has been used from airplanes for a couple of decades. Now the technology travels by drone.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alto student dies during home basketball game
The sophomore at Alto HS died on the basketball court on Tuesday.
Candlelight vigil held Wednesday for Alto student who died during basketball game
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Erick Scott (Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Kirbyville CISD teacher accused of relationship with student
In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant,...
Mom who abused 7-year-old with fake illnesses sentenced to 16 years in prison

Latest News

The sophomore at Alto HS died on the basketball court on Tuesday.
Memorial service set for Alto basketball player that died Tuesday
WEBXTRA: East Texas company using new technology to improve drone usage in wooded areas
WEBXTRA: East Texas company using new technology to improve drone usage in wooded areas
FILE - Protesters walk along Jackson St. during the North Texas March for Life, celebrating the...
Abortions in Texas fell 60% in 1st month under new limits
Col. Steven Ganyard, an ABC News contributor, spoke to East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler about...
ABC News contributor discusses tense Russia-Ukraine situation