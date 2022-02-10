Woman reported missing in Madison County believed to be in danger

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

Investigators say Megan Martinez, 27, has not been seen or heard from since February 5 around 3:00 a.m. Authorities took a missing person report Wednesday.

Thursday, The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley announced they are assisting in the search for Martinez. The agency issued an Endangered Missing Adult advisory and said authorities believe Martinez may be in danger of death or serious bodily injury. Investigators say she may have left the area and could be outside Madison County at this point.

Martinez has brown eyes, long, brown curly hair, and several tattoos on her arms, legs, and chest.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 348-2755.

