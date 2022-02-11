Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 Dallas police officers face charges from 2020 protests

Dallas Police respond after shots were fired at a Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Dallas...
Dallas Police respond after shots were fired at a Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Dallas on Thursday, July 7, 2016. Dallas protestors rallied in the aftermath of the killing of Alton Sterling by police officers in Baton Rouge, La. and Philando Castile, who was killed by police less than 48 hours later in Minnesota.(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (AP) - According to arrest affidavits, two Dallas police officers accused of injuring demonstrators during the 2020 protests following George Floyd’s killing fired less-lethal ammunition at people who were backing away from police and didn’t pose any danger.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the affidavits it obtained Thursday dispute some police and attorney statements that injured protesters weren’t complying with police.

Prosecutors on Wednesday announced charges against Sr. Cpl. Ryan Mabry and former Sr. Cpl. Melvin Williams.

Both are accused in cases involving men who suffered serious injuries, including one who lost an eye and another whose cheekbone was smashed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

