3 Nacogdoches crews extinguish fire at Banita Creek Trail
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A fire broke out Friday afternoon at the Banita Creek Trail in Nacogdoches.
Battalion Chief Chuck French said the fire was reported by the River Oaks Apartments’ manager at about 12:00 p.m. and was burning within 200 feet of the apartments’ property line.
Three fire crews responded and with many downed trees burning like kindling it produced a lot of fire, French said.
The half-acre fire was extinguished in about an hour and overall it was “uneventful”, according to French, with no injuries and no needed evacuations.
