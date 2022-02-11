Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

East Texas candidate for House District 1 says he wants to “keep Texas sovereign”

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Joe McDaniel joined East Texas Now discussing his candidacy for U.S. Representative of House District 1. The position is being vacated now that Louie Gohmert is running for Texas Attorney General.

McDaniel says he wants “to keep us free to keep Texas sovereign and for us to live the American dream”.

McDaniel said he is a businessman who deals with large corporations and a problem-solver that brings common sense to the race.

He did not include his last name in his campaign it’s “Joe for East Texas” because he says “it’s not about me”.

McDaniel says he “wants to create an environment that manufacturing wants to be here, things other than the oil field wants to be here”.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erick Scott (Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Kirbyville CISD teacher accused of relationship with student
Source: Jasper Police Department Facebook page
Jasper police looking for thieves who stole tractor, trailer
The sophomore at Alto HS died on the basketball court on Tuesday.
Candlelight vigil held Wednesday for Alto student who died during basketball game
An Oklahoma woman and three children were killed when the sport utility vehicle she was driving...
Woman, 3 children killed in wrong-way Texas Panhandle crash
WEBXTRA: East Texas company using new technology to improve drone usage in wooded areas
Nacogdoches company improves drone usage in wooded areas

Latest News

East Texas candidate for House District 1 says he wants to “keep Texas sovereign”
East Texas candidate for House District 1 says he wants to “keep Texas sovereign”
Source: City of Nacogdoches Facebook page
Nacogdoches Municipal Court offering warrant foregiveness
ETN: Dr. Ed Q&A 2.11
Traffic Alert
Southbound traffic on Nacogdoches’ North St. to be closed at Rusk St.