East Texas candidate for House District 1 says he wants to “keep Texas sovereign”

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Joe McDaniel joined East Texas Now discussing his candidacy for U.S. Representative of House District 1. The position is being vacated now that Louie Gohmert is running for Texas Attorney General.

McDaniel says he wants “to keep us free to keep Texas sovereign and for us to live the American dream”.

McDaniel said he is a businessman who deals with large corporations and a problem-solver that brings common sense to the race.

He did not include his last name in his campaign it’s “Joe for East Texas” because he says “it’s not about me”.

McDaniel says he “wants to create an environment that manufacturing wants to be here, things other than the oil field wants to be here”.

