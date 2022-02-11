Ex-wife of Boxing legend Muhamad Ali set to speak in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali will be in Tyler on February 19 to talk at the annual gala for the Texas African American Museum.

Camacho-Ali is the ex-wife of the former boxing legend Muhamad Ali who finished his career with 56 wins and 5 losses with 37 knockouts, claiming three heavyweight championships. He also was a gold medal Olympian.

“She will bring us a little closer to her former husband - Muhamad Ali or as some people know as Cassias Clay,” Gloria Washington, Executive Director of the Texas African American Museum, said.

Event information can be found here.

