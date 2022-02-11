First Alert: A Canadian cold front will bring in colder, blustery conditions this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will see increasing clouds overnight as lows drop into the upper 40′s.

Our next weather maker and cold front will arrive on Saturday, ushering in a fresh batch of colder air and blustery, north winds. These winds will gust to around 25 to 30 mph during the day tomorrow.

In addition to the cold winds, there will be cloudy skies and a 40% chance of a few brief showers or very light rain. If we do see any wet weather, rainfall amounts will be meager, averaging a tenth-of-an-inch or less.

Skies will clear out Saturday night, leading to a light freeze for Sunday morning. Sunday will be a sun-filled day with seasonal temperatures as highs top out around 60-degrees.

The sunny skies and dry weather will last through the middle of next week as chilly mornings give way to mild afternoons, leading to another stretch nice weather for the middle of February.

The next best chance to see some widespread rains and thunderstorms look to return late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning next week, as a more potent storm system sweeps through the state. Depending on the track of the low-pressure system, we could see some heavy rain and strong thunderstorms rumble through our part of the state.

