Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

First Alert: Rounding out the week with more sunshine and mild temperatures

Weather Where You Live
Rounding out the week with more sunshine and mild temperatures before our next cold front comes calling this weekend.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will be a chilly night under clear skies as overnight lows drop into the lower 40′s.

We end the week on Friday with sunshine galore and daytime highs warming into the middle 70′s.  It will look and feel like a spring day in east Texas, making for a great opportunity to get outdoors and soak up some vitamin ‘D’.

Our next weather maker and cold front will then arrive on Saturday, ushering in a fresh batch of colder air and blustery, north winds.  These winds will gust to around 25 to 30 mph during the day.

In addition to the cold winds, there will be cloudy skies and a 30% chance of coming across a brief shower or very light rain.  If we do see any wet weather, rainfall amounts will be meager, averaging a tenth-of-an-inch or less.

Skies will clear out Saturday night, leading to a light freeze for Sunday morning.  Sunday will be a sun-filled day with seasonal temperatures as highs top out around 60-degrees.

The sunny skies and dry weather will last through the middle of next week as chilly mornings give way to mild afternoons, leading to another stretch nice weather for the middle of February.

The next best chance to see some widespread rains look to return a week from now, or next Thursday, as a more potent storm system sweeps through the state.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Webcast
KTRE First Alert Webcast

Most Read

Alto student dies during home basketball game
Erick Scott (Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Kirbyville CISD teacher accused of relationship with student
The sophomore at Alto HS died on the basketball court on Tuesday.
Candlelight vigil held Wednesday for Alto student who died during basketball game
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Webcast
KTRE First Alert Webcast
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Sunny and warm this afternoon