First Alert: Rounding out the week with more sunshine and mild temperatures

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will be a chilly night under clear skies as overnight lows drop into the lower 40′s.

We end the week on Friday with sunshine galore and daytime highs warming into the middle 70′s. It will look and feel like a spring day in east Texas, making for a great opportunity to get outdoors and soak up some vitamin ‘D’.

Our next weather maker and cold front will then arrive on Saturday, ushering in a fresh batch of colder air and blustery, north winds. These winds will gust to around 25 to 30 mph during the day.

In addition to the cold winds, there will be cloudy skies and a 30% chance of coming across a brief shower or very light rain. If we do see any wet weather, rainfall amounts will be meager, averaging a tenth-of-an-inch or less.

Skies will clear out Saturday night, leading to a light freeze for Sunday morning. Sunday will be a sun-filled day with seasonal temperatures as highs top out around 60-degrees.

The sunny skies and dry weather will last through the middle of next week as chilly mornings give way to mild afternoons, leading to another stretch nice weather for the middle of February.

The next best chance to see some widespread rains look to return a week from now, or next Thursday, as a more potent storm system sweeps through the state.

