Longview friends of homeless man hold memorial service, vigil in his memory

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After losing one of their own, the Longview community has come together to provide a funeral and vigil for 68 year-old Ronald Pilcher, a man who was homeless and who was found dead on Saturday.

Those at One Love Longview say he chose to live on the streets and was happiest in the woods.

“Everybody that worked up here always gave him his sausage biscuit and small coffee. We always saved the newspaper for him cause that’s all he wanted to do was read the newspaper. He’d sit about an hour and then he’d go and take off that way. He walked everywhere,” said Nazaria Williams. She works at the Whataburger on Gilmer Road in Longview. She’s been giving Mr. Pilcher his breakfast for 22 years.

Whataburger was served at the memorial service in his honor.

