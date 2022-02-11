East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a cool start, but not quite as cold as the last few mornings. Temperatures are starting out in the 40s for the most part. Expect breezy conditions today as south and southwest winds gust up to 15 to 20 mph at times. Sunny skies stick around today with highs reaching the lower to mid 70s this afternoon. Clouds increase overnight ahead of tomorrow’s cold front. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a chance for a few light showers tomorrow along the front, then clearing skies late in the day. It will be blustery and chilly tomorrow with highs struggling to reach the lower 50s and north winds gusting to 15 and 20 mph. Sunshine returns with a cool day Sunday. Then, a quick warm up next week before the next storm system arrives late Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.