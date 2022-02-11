Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches Municipal Court offering warrant foregiveness

Source: City of Nacogdoches Facebook page
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
From the City of Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - The Nacogdoches Municipal Court is offering a warrant forgiveness program. Through this program, all warrant fees will be removed when a citizen voluntarily contacts the court to pay a minimum of one-half the total amount due and start a payment plan for the balance owed. Anyone that chooses to pay their fines and court costs in full will save an additional 20 percent off the fine amount. The court will also offer assistance to individuals that may not be able to pay half down or pay in full to work out an agreeable action plan. This program will be available from February 15th through April 15th. Anyone that comes to the court to resolve their outstanding warrants will be given safe harbor.

To take advantage of the warrant forgiveness program, please contact the court by telephone (936-559-2641), by email (mcourt@nactx.us), or visit the court in person at 217 W. Hospital St.

