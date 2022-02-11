Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police records complicate Herschel Walker’s recovery story

Herschel Walker
Herschel Walker(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Police in Irving, Texas, once confiscated a gun from Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker following a domestic disturbance - because, they said, the former football star talked about having “a shoot-out with police.”

The revelation is included in a 2001 police report recently obtained by The Associated Press. The report states that Walker’s therapist called police because Walker was acting “volatile” at the home of his estranged wife, who would soon file for divorce.

Police say Walker had a gun with him.

The incident adds another layer to Walker’s already turbulent personal history, which includes struggles with mental health and accusations that he repeatedly threatened his ex-wife.

Walker’s campaign blames the media for publicizing the account.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

