SFA squads sweep Chicago State on the hardwood

NACOGDOCHES, Texas

Women’s release:

Stephen F. Austin used a balanced offensive attack to dispatch Chicago State 84-55 in Western Athletic Conference action Thursday evening from William R. Johnson Coliseum.

SFA improved to 20-3 overall and 11-0 in WAC play, while CSU fell to 4-16 overall and 3-8 in conference action. The win marks the program’s 36th victory in a row at home.

Stephanie Visscher scored a game-high 22 points on 9-for-16 shooting from the field. The Lulea, Sweden native also grabbed eight rebounds and recorded six blocks. Aiyana Johnson contributed with 20 points and hauled in six rebounds.

Brianna Mitchell scored nine points, Aaliyah Johnson added eight points, and Tyler McCliment-Call contributed six points. SFA shot 54.2 percent (32-for-59) from the field while holding CSU to 35.5 percent (22-for-62) from the floor. As a team, the Ladyjacks dominated in the paint with 54 points while grabbing 37 rebounds.

The Purple & White forced the Cougars into 27 turnovers which turned into 26 points. SFA returns to the court Monday, February 14 at New Mexico State.

Men’s release:

Gavin Kensmil scored a game-high 19 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the field to lead Stephen F. Austin past Chicago State 81-61 Thursday evening in Western Athletic Conference action.

SFA improved to 16-8 overall and 8-4 in the WAC, while CSU fell to 6-18 and 2-9 in conference play. The Lumberjacks jumped on the Cougars quickly and started the game with a 20-11 run and went into halftime with a 38-29 lead. The offense heated up in the second half and shot 53.8 percent (17-for-31) from the field to put the contest out of reach.

Sadaidriene Hall dropped 13 points and finished a perfect 5-for-5 at the free-throw line. Calvin Solomon added 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the floor. David Kachelries and Jaylin Jackson-Posey each added nine points and Latrell Jossell helped out with eight points.

SFA dominated in front of the basket and out-rebounded CSU 42-31, including 14-9 on the offensive boards. The Jacks also outscored the Cougars 46-24 in the paint. The Jacks return to action on Wednesday, February 16 and host the Cougars in a rare back-to-back match-up.

